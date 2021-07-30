Cameron County confirms three cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant

What should I know about the delta variant? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County health officials confirmed three cases of the Delta variant on Friday, June 30.

In a release, they identify the cases as a 34-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Harlingen and a 33-year-old man from Los Fresnos.

Officials also state none of the individuals were vaccinated.

“As we have suspected, and have now confirmed, the Delta variant is spreading in Cameron County and is likely a major factor in the current spike in cases and hospitalizations,” stated Dr. James W. Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority in the release. “We continue to stress the importance of being fully vaccinated to protect against this very contagious strain of COVID-19. Because of how much more contagious the Delta variant is than other variants of the virus, both unvaccinated and vaccinated people should wear masks when in crowded indoor environments to help reduce the spread during a surge in cases like we are currently experiencing in our community.”

In the US, Delta has most recently surged to become the predominant variant from less than 1% of the cases in May to over 80% of the cases in July, said the release.

Hidalgo County confirmed four additional cases of the Delta variant on June 30.

Earlier this week Starr County confirmed two cases of the Delta variant.