CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health confirmed a fifth death related to the fungal meningitis outbreak that has left 12 dead nationwide.

According to a case breakdown by Cameron County Public Health, there are 12 associated cases in the county and five confirmed as of Monday.

There are eight confirmed fungal meningitis deaths in Texas.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that those who had procedures at the River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3 in Matamoros between Jan. 1 to May 13 are at risk for fungal meningitis.

Fungal meningitis occurs when a fungal infection spreads from one point of the body to the brain or spinal cord.

Symptoms of fungal meningitis include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a stiff neck and an altered mental state.