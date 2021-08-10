Cameron County commissioners approve $50 incentive for 12 to 17-year-olds to get vaccine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Commissioners approved an order to require masks on county premises and to provide an incentive for school-aged children to get vaccinated before the beginning of school.

During the meeting, Commissioner David A. Garza read item 7A which included two motions.

The first motion was to approve the requirement of masks for employees and the public in county buildings, facilities.

The motion passed unanimously.

The second motion provided a $50 incentive for students between 12 and 17 years old. The incentive would be in place from August 10 to September 30.

“This is to encourage the lowest percentage of people or the lowest vaccinated group in [Cameron County],” said Garza.

The motion passed unanimously.

“We’re trying to incentivize and encourage parents to make sure that their children age 12 to 17, school-aged children, go and get vaccinated immediately through the end of September,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño. “This is a concern for everybody and we want to make sure that this group in particular since they are returning to school…that everybody is protected and vaccinated.”

The meeting was held Tuesday over Zoom.