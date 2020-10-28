Cameron County closing Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 for SpaceX testing

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Due to SpaceX testing activities, Cameron County is temporarily closing Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 beginning on Sunday.

According to a release, the county is closing the areas starting on Sunday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Monday.

Additionally, the areas will be closed on Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

If SpaceX is unable to complete launch testing on these dates, alternative dates are set up for testing to take place on Tuesday or Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

If SpaceX is unable to complete launch testing on these dates, alternative dates may be used to test.

State Highway 4 will be closed from FM1419 to the entrance of Boca Chica Beach during the closure period.

Officials will be on site to prevent any people from entering the closed off area.

However, individuals who provide proof of residence between the checkpoints will be allowed to proceed.