CAMERON COUNTY, Texas — In anticipation of severe weather on the coast, Cameron County announced it is closing several beaches and beach access areas on South Padre Island.

The following beach areas are closed until further notice:

Boca Chica Beach

County Beach Access No. 3

County Beach Access No. 4

County Beach Access No. 5

County Beach Access No. 6

E.K. Atwood Park Pavilion

According to a release from the county, waves tides, and winds call for undesirable land conditions.