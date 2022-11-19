CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to weather conditions, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has ordered to temporarily close beach access, according to a news release.

As stated in the release, effective immediately, Trevino has closed some county beaches until further notice.

According to the release, beaches in South Padre Island such as, Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park, will remain open until further notice.

Temporary Cameron County beach closures are as follows:

Boca Chica Beach

County Beach Access No. 3

County Beach Access No. 4

County Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park

County Beach Access No. 6

The beach closures are to ensure safety and well-being of the public of the weather conditions and high tides, officials said.

For more information or updates on the beach closures, call the Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department at (956) 751-5493 or log on to www.cameroncountytx.gov.