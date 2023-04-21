BOCA CHICA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treniño Jr. order the road closure of state Highway 4 to clean up debris from Thursday’s SpaceX launch.

Trevino says the clean-up effort began this afternoon and will continue through Saturday at the same time.

Boca Chica Beach as well as State Highway 4 from FM 1419 or Oklahoma Avenue to the entrance of the beach will be closed during the times listed above.

He said SpaceX has also established a safety zone perimeter that will include two temporary checkpoints on Highway 4. Those who provide proof of residence will be allowed to pass the soft checkpoint to access their homes on Boca Chica.

Access beyond the hard checkpoint will not be permitted during road closures.