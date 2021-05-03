Cameron County chase ends in crash into river

Credit: Cameron County Sheriff

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) – Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued a vehicle that ended in a crash.

Sunday afternoon officials attempted to pull over a vehicle. The man driving refused to stop, leading to a chase.

The man drove into a river near El Ranchito area in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Deputies took the man into custody and has been charged with felony evading.

