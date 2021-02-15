Cameron County cancels commissioners’ court

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Cameron County has announced all county buildings and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The county commissioners’ court meeting scheduled at 10:00 a.m. is cancelled. County Judge Eddie Treviño asks all employees and residents of Cameron County to stay home, stay warm, and

avoid being on the road as much as possible.

All electric power companies are working hard to address the power outages throughout the county. The county’s news release said to contact your local municipality for emergency warm shelter availability and information.

The county’s hours of operations will resume to normal business hours on Wednesday, Feb. 17.