Closing or Delays

Live Radar

Download Our App

Share Your Photos

Cameron County cancels commissioners’ court

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Cameron County has announced all county buildings and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The county commissioners’ court meeting scheduled at 10:00 a.m. is cancelled. County Judge Eddie Treviño asks all employees and residents of Cameron County to stay home, stay warm, and
avoid being on the road as much as possible.

All electric power companies are working hard to address the power outages throughout the county. The county’s news release said to contact your local municipality for emergency warm shelter availability and information.

The county’s hours of operations will resume to normal business hours on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday