RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The CDC reporting on Wednesday that Cameron County has high levels of COVID-19 transmission. After the county is listed as a “high” risk location, doctors are now urging residents to be mindful and aware as the virus spreads.

“Two weeks ago we had anywhere between 2 and 5 people hospitalized on a daily basis and then just in the last week that’s jumped to 13,” said Dr. Beverly Zavaleta a Physician Advisor at Valley Baptist Medical Center, Brownsville.

It’s not just hospitalizations increasing but cases as well. County health leaders say they are seeing up to 100 positive cases daily adding that there are a number of factors contributing to the surge.

“People have not gotten their booster shot, either number one, and several people who are eligible for a second booster shot have not yet gotten their second booster shot,” said Zavaleta.

With summer here, students out of school, and gatherings taking place, doctors add if you plan on being at a location with a lot of people they encourage you to mask up.

“If you’re going to be indoors I think people should consider wearing a mask and yes it’s true there are very few rules in place still they’re more suggestions that since we are in an area of high transmission it’s a good idea to wear a mask indoors,” said Zavaleta.

Zavaleta said the new omicron variant is spreading and people should be cautious.

“As your level of immunity falls you’re more prone to get infected and sick if you get infected so the longer it’s been since you received your last vaccine the more likely you are to get infected,” she said.

The best thing you can do to keep yourself safe is get vaccinated if you have not done so already. For those who are vaccinated, you are urged to get booster shots as well if you have not done so.