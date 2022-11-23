BOCA CHICA BEACH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Judge on Wednesday ordered the several county beach accesses to open following a four-day closure.

Accesses have reopened to the public for Boca Chica Beach, County Beach Access No. 3, County Beach Access No. 4, County Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park and County Beach Access No. 6, according to county officials.

Treviño asks that all people continue to be cautious when visiting beaches and heed advice from lifeguards as well as Flag Advisory System signage ar all times.

The accesses were temporarily closed as of 9 a.m. Nov. 19 due to high tides, which made for undrivable conditions.