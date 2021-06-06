Cameron County Beach Patrol warns public of stingray stings in calm water

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Beach Patrol announced on their social media account a warning to the public on the number of stingray stings Saturday.

The Beach Patrol advises the public to “remember to shuffle your feet” when walking in the gulf.

According to the Beach Patrol when the water is calm and flat, stingrays will come closer to the shore and bury themselves in the sand.

Many individuals will accidentally step on a stingray and end up stung.

The shuffling motion will allow both the individual and stingray to remain safe.

The motion warns the stingray, allowing them to move away.

Don’t forget to shuffle your feet next time your at the beach!