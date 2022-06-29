SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Beach Patrol assisted in a sea turtle nesting, the agency shared photos and video of the nesting.

On Wednesday, Cameron County Beach Patrol assisted Sea Turtle Incorporated in a sea turtle nesting.

The agency shared a video of the turtle at the nest.

Just as quickly as the turtle appeared, the mother returned to the sea. The agency also shared a video of the moment.

Additionally, the agency reminded the public to keep their distance and to call Sea Turtle Inc if they come across nesting sea turtles.

Sea Turtle Inc. will take the extra steps to protect the mother’s nest and track the hatching.

Sea Turtle Inc.’s mission is to educate the public, rehabilitate injured turtles, and lead with conservation efforts.

