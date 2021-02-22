Cameron County bars reopening, as hospital capacity remains under 15% for seven consecutive days

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño has signed an order allowing businesses to increase capacity and reopening bars, in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders.

The Thirteenth Emergency Management Order goes into effect on Monday, Feb. 22, at 12:01 p.m., and allows businesses to operate at 75 percent capacity and all bars to operate at 50 percent capacity.

The order will be in effect until March 31, 2021.

A press release states Treviño received a letter from Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas Department of State Health Services, informing that our Region Trauma Service Area V is no longer an area of high hospitalizations.

This is a result of going seven consecutive days with COVID-19 hospitalized patients “as a percentage total hospital capacity” at less than 15 percent.

Judge Treviño had previously extended the Twelfth Emergency Order to extend bar closures and limitations on gatherings until March 5.