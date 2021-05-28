Cameron County awarded funding for La Esperanza community park improvements

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved funding for improvements to La Esperanza Community Park, according to a news release.

The County will receive $643,097 from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, under the Non-Urban Out door Local Park Program.

Thee county said the funding will allow the Parks and Recreation’s Department to continue to improve La Esperanza Community Park which includes an aquatic recreational area with a splash pad, water table, water playground amenities, ADA changing rooms, restrooms, ADA trail improvements, access walkways to all amenities, ADA fitness equipment, habitat improvements with interpretive signage, bench areas with wheelchair sites, accessible picnic stations, additional ADA Low Impact Development parking and others.

In addition, the county said they will be investing an additional $50,000 in local requirements. Partnerships with Non-profits/private sector organizations will bring an additional $113,000. The total project cost will be $1,256,097, according to the county.

“Thank you, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the non-profit and private sector contributions for the partnership on this wonderful project,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino. “Our plan is to create the first park in the County Park System that is entirely inclusive and can be used and enjoyed by the many generations to come.”

“We greatly appreciate this remarkable funding opportunity from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to continue the inclusive improvements at a Esperanza Community Park.” said Cameron County Commissioner Precinct 2 Joey Lopez.”