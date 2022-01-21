Cameron County asks public to self-report their COVID test results

Test positive for COVID-19? Here’s how long you need to isolate, according to the CDC. (Photo: Getty Images)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With each household in the U.S. now eligible to order four at-home COVID-19 tests, Cameron County Public Health is asking the public to self-report their results.

Cameron County residents can report their results to the Cameron County Public Health website. Residents are asked to report both positive and negative results, according to a press release by Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr.

“As more households will be able to test for COVID with at-home tests, it will make it difficult to keep up with what is truly happening in terms of COVID-19 cases in our community,” said Esmeralda Guajardo, Health Administrator in the release. “In order for us to better understand it and continue to keep the public informed, we are asking residents to help us by self-reporting their results. We intend to report these numbers within our daily case report and differentiate between at-home tests and tests reported to us by medical providers.”

On Tuesday, it was announced that every household in the United States is able to order four free rapid COVID-19 tests from the government website, COVIDtests.gov.

The tests are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR tests. Results are given 30 minutes after taking the test and do not need to be sent to a lab.

Tests are expected to be shipped starting in late January by the United States Postal Service.

For assistance, call 956-247-3650.