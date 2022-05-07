CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Voters have once again chosen to reject a proposition relating to the creation of an arena in Cameron County.

The proposition received 9,019 votes denying the measure compared to 8,810 accepting it.

The proposition called on the creation of a venue tax to fund a portion of the proposed Cameron County Arena.

This was the second time Cameron County attempted to pass this proposition. In the 2021 election, Cameron County attempted the same proposition but it also failed.

These results are unofficial until they are canvassed at a county meeting.