Cameron County announces voter registration tripled on voter registration day

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Tuesday was voter registration day and Cameron County’s Election and Voter Registration office was actively handing out voter applications.

County elections administrator Remi Garza said that registration rates have tripled.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in our applications for ballot by mail,” said Garza. “Historically we have about 3,000 people that apply. We’re already at 9,000 that have submitted applications.”

Along with increased interest in voting, the interest in poll workers has also gone up.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in new poll workers,” said Garza. “Well I think we’ve done a really good job of providing them the personal protective equipment that they need.”

COVID-19 has reduced their voter registration sites, limiting them to target groups in hospitals and high schools.

“So high schools just have that younger demographic that don’t know so much yet about voting and need to be introduced into it,” said Cameron county’s outreach coordinator Jared Coy. “I am coming to drop off voter registration applications both English and Spanish,” said Coy.

Garza said they have prioritized reaching Spanish speakers and individuals with special needs.

They have also focused on reaching rural communities, however, since early voting time has been shortened it has cut into their outreach strategy.

“I think it was one of the most detrimental laws that got passed this last session,” said Garza. “Which has reduced our ability to have polling sites in remote areas for shorter periods of time.”

For registration information you can call 956-544-0809.