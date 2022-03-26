SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral)A groundbreaking ceremony was held on South Padre Island for the new Cameron County Parks and Recreation Administration building. County leaders say this new building was necessary.

Parks and Recreation Director Joe Vega believes the new building needed to be created after complications with their current building and because of the amount of work they have done.

“Our existing office when it was built in the early 90s, it wasn’t built for growth,” Vega said. “Our parks administration has grown, there’s been tremendous improvements that we’ve done with the parks, so there was a need to have an administration office.”

At the ceremony, it was announced the building cost approximately about 4.5 million dollars, made possible through local funds.

“A Lot of the funds came from bond proceeds, certificates of obligations to fund this project,” said Vega.

Beyond having additional space in the two-story building, Vega said it will be used in various ways.

“It’s going to serve as the emergency operations center, so it’s a training center for all our parks employees, so any agencies that want to use the park office will provide a better service to our visitors,” said Vega.

Vega said the new building should be complete by this time next year if the construction faces no delays.