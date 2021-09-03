Cameron County Amphitheater speaks on involvement with Sol Beach Fest

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Amphitheater and Events Center has released a statement clarifying their involvement with the Sol Beach Fest.

The Sol Beach Fest was a concert event featuring a variety of artists, the event experienced unforeseen difficulties and was ultimately canceled. Organizers of the festival received major backlash from thousands who attended after putting on a “disorganized” event.

The Cameron County Amphitheater and Events Center released a statement clarifying that they no way were affiliated with the event.

We would like to take a moment to clarify that even though Cameron County’s Amphitheater is located inside Isla Blanca Park, we are not affiliated or in any way involved with this past weekend’s show. Any implication to the contrary is mistaken. The event in question took place in the parking lot inside Isla Blanca Park and NOT at the Cameron County Amphitheater. Cameron County Amphitheater and Events Center

The Event Center takes pride in the safety and superior concert experience provided to its patrons. While they do consider the festival unfortunate Isla Blanca Park wants to ensure its patrons and visitors who come to an event at the amphitheater will experience the best shows and quality programs at our facility.

For information regarding the latest developments regarding Cameron County Amphitheater and Event Center visit their Facebook or Twitter accounts.