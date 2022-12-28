OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is working on a comprehensive plan regarding much needed upgrades for detention centers.

Authorities intend to present this plan to county commissioners.

On Tuesday, 32-year-old Oscar Lopez Castro made an attempt to escape the Carrizalez Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza says this could have been avoided if the county jails had the proper upgrades needed.

This includes additional barbed wire, fencing, new gates, and technology including cameras and systems.

“But the biggest point of this, is while it’s being leased you still have maintenance so you can possibly lease this equipment for 7 years but it’s assured that if anything happens to the equipment the company will replace them at no additional cost to the county,” Garza said.

Garza says there is a need for about 49 jailers to help in these facilities.

“Once we are completely fully staffed we will be able to take care of our inmates the main reason why we had to stop the contract for the federal inmates is because we didn’t have enough jailers if we don’t have enough jailers, how can we hold federal inmates?” Garza said.

Jailers find themselves leaving Cameron County for better wages and opportunities.

Starting salaries for Cameron County jailers is near $31,000, a number Garza would like to raise to at least $36,000.

“Unfortunately our salary is very low and that hurts us when trying to recruit individuals to apply for detention officers,” Garza said.

If these upgrades could come to light, Garza says this can help keep inmates and workers protected.

“Once this is all done we’re able to provide a safer and secure facility for not only the inmates but the jailers,” Garza said.