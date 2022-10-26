BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Thousands of lives have been lost to drug overdoses connected to fentanyl-related substances.

Cameron County leaders held an awareness gathering to educate the community about the deadly drug.

Fentanyl is used to treat pain and is prescribed by a doctor, but in the wrong hands can be extremely dangerous.

Drug enforcement agents say smugglers are getting more creative, which is very alarming.

Cameron County leaders say fentanyl can destroy lives especially at ages of 18 to 45 years old. DEA agents say it is stronger than heroin and a small amount can kill you.

“So, when you take a pill essentially you could be taking your life,” Drug Enforcement Agency Special Agent-in-Charge Admin RGV Richard Sanchez said.

Agents also say fentanyl can come from across the border from drug cartels and make its way to several parts of the state and beyond.

“As the first line of defense we’re working together federal state counterparts that were taking off the streets and defeating the drug cartels that are responsible,” Sanchez said.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are also pushing parents to check their children’s Halloween bags because at times the drug can be mistaken and appear to look like candy.

“It’s very important as parents we monitor social media, we educate our loved ones, so we don’t see any tragic loss of life because of fentanyl poisoning,” Lt. Chris Olivarez with the Cameron County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities say educating the community about this deadly drug can make a huge difference and will put a stop to overdoses.

“This is an epidemic; this is an epidemic too many people are dying for fentanyl, and we all have to come together to address the problem,” Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said.

Leaders also say they are partnering with area schools, so children are aware of the dangers of fentanyl.