RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The residents of Twin Palms RV Park in Rio Hondo are still recovering from Sunday’s storm.

One Rio Hondo resident is happy to be alive after riding his bicycle through the heart of the storm.

Larry Whittaker was getting some food when the storm hit Rio Hondo.

“I was at Subway and when the sky got dark, me and the guy that worked there we were looking out and as it got dark. And then the next thing that went so powerline got yanked off,” Whittaker said. “This was about a 30-minute stretch. And then the fire line bounced around, sparking. The lights went out.”

After learning the store was closing because of a power outage, he decided to ride his bicycle home.

“I got home, and there was quite a bit of wind… I was wondering if I was going to lose a little tin off the roof,” Whittaker said.

The storm didn’t damage Whittaker’s home, but other homes were not that fortunate. The strong winds ripped off roofs and destroyed carports.

“We heard the neighbor’s home start being destroyed, so we came out to watch it, and it was just carnage. I mean, we had other people’s stuff from down the street and our yard, and the shingles for the neighbor’s house started coming off. They’re in our yard. We’ve been picking them up,” Rio Hondo residents Linda and Kirk Reighard said.

Some of the other residents say they found shelter in hotels during the storm.

No reports of any injuries were made.