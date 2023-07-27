HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In collaboration with the Willacy County Commissioners’ Court, an upcoming Passport Fair will be hosted by Cameron County District Clerk Laura Perez-Reyes in Raymondville on July 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be held at the Willacy County Housing Authority Community Safe Room located at 10804 Business 77.

To make an appointment call 956-544-0886 or email passport@co.cameron.tx.us.

This passport fair is open to the public. The following information is needed to obtain a passport:

