Cameron and Hidalgo county judges speak on vaccines for teachers

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Teachers and childcare workers are now amongst the groups eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday. Hidalgo and Cameron County Judges share their thoughts.

Upon instruction from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services the Texas Department of State Health Services directed all vaccine providers to expand vaccine eligibility to, “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.”

This is news long awaited news for the over 360,000 teachers in the State.

In the Rio Grande Valley, county leaders expressed their relief knowing the essential group is now amongst the eligible for vaccination.

“After ten weeks of successfully vaccinating healthcare workers and the elderly, we are now targeting educators. This is welcome news as we move forward to begin to safely return to in-school instruction for children,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said in a statement.

By the end of this week, Hidalgo County will have distributed over 150,000 doses of the vaccine, according to the release.

The same sentiments were felt in Cameron County.

“Teachers not being identified as a priority group has been a concern of ours and we’re glad to have received updated guidance from the State of Texas today. We believe that vaccinating our teachers means we are one step closer to providing that safeguard not only in the classroom setting but also at home,” said Cameron County Judge, Eddie Treviño in a statement.

In the release, the County mentioned allocations of the Moderna vaccine will begin in the coming days as they work to identify how many vaccines will be needed in the school districts.