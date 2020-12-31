Cameron: 13 county employees test positive for COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Officials with Cameron County say 13 additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, the employees are from various county offices.

Below are the cases as stated on the press release:

One employee at the Adult Probation Department

One employee from the Constable Precinct 2 Office

One employee from the District Attorney’s Office

Two employees from the Public Health Department

One employee from the Public Works Precinct 3

One employee from Public Works Precinct 4

six employees from the Sheriff’s Office

The county says they are working with elected officials and department heads to the necessary precautions to keep employees and the public safe.