Cameron: 13 county employees test positive for COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Officials with Cameron County say 13 additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release, the employees are from various county offices.
Below are the cases as stated on the press release:
- One employee at the Adult Probation Department
- One employee from the Constable Precinct 2 Office
- One employee from the District Attorney’s Office
- Two employees from the Public Health Department
- One employee from the Public Works Precinct 3
- One employee from Public Works Precinct 4
- six employees from the Sheriff’s Office
The county says they are working with elected officials and department heads to the necessary precautions to keep employees and the public safe.