Cameron: 13 county employees test positive for COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Officials with Cameron County say 13 additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, the employees are from various county offices.

Below are the cases as stated on the press release:

  • One employee at the Adult Probation Department
  • One employee from the Constable Precinct 2 Office
  • One employee from the District Attorney’s Office
  • Two employees from the Public Health Department
  • One employee from the Public Works Precinct 3
  • One employee from Public Works Precinct 4
  • six employees from the Sheriff’s Office

The county says they are working with elected officials and department heads to the necessary precautions to keep employees and the public safe.

