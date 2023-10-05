BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A California woman pled guilty to conspiring to make, pass, and transfer counterfeit U.S. savings bonds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas announced.

According to a news release from the USAO-SDTX, Summer Marie Creech, 45, and others conspired to create counterfeit Department of the Treasury Series I savings bonds.

Creech and the others then passed the counterfeit bonds at financial institutions using other people’s identities and split the proceeds, the news release read.

As part of Creech’s plea deal, she admitted that beginning in or around 2019. At that time she learned how to acquire genuine Series I savings bond numbers.

During the course of the conspiracy, Creech admitted she and others passed over $1.6 million in counterfeit Series I savings bonds.

U.S. District Judge Roland Olvera accepted the plea and set sentencing for Dec. 20. Creech faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Creech was permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing.