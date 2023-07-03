MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican mafia gang member pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder for hire against a Mission resident in exchange for money, the United States Attorney’s office announced.

A federal jury in McAllen convicted Christopher Andrade, 32, for conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

Andrade, a California resident, was a Colonia Chiques gang member on parole who recruited and conspired with three others to execute the murder of a Mission resident for $20,000.

The co-conspirators included his mother Viola Garcia, 52; Noah Solis, 24; and Ronaldo Gallegos, 24.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Andrade and the three co-conspirators agreed to travel from California to Texas to commit the murder in exchange for money.

On Aug. 30, 2018, the co-conspirators unsuccessfully attempted to enter the Mission residence and immediately fled the scene.

While fleeing, Andrade’s mom led authorities on a high-speed chase until she crashed the vehicle.

During Andrade’s trial, the jury heard testimony on phone calls and text messages from Andrade’s phone coordinating the murder attempt.

It was later revealed that Andrade and the three co-conspirators attempted to murder the same person one month prior.

Andrade faces up to 10 years in federal prison for his role in conspiracy to murder for hire in July 2018.

His sentencing date is scheduled for September 7.

Co-conspirators Solis and Gallegos have previously pleaded guilty. Garcia was convicted by a jury in November 2022.

All co-conspirators are pending sentencing.