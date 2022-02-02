MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Butterfly Center is indefinitely closings its doors due to a potential threat.

The North American Butterfly Association Board of Directors decided to close the center’s doors on Monday after receiving continuous threats directed by “political operatives,” according to the National Butterfly Center, (NBC).

Threats directed towards the center came following a visit from hundreds of politicians and conservatives to the Rio Grande Valley.

The safety of our staff and visitors is our primary concern… We look forward to reopening, soon, when the authorities and professionals who are helping us navigate this situation give us the green light. Dr. Jeffrey Glassberg, president and founder of the North American Butterfly Association

Although the center will be closed, employees will not suffer a loss of wages, according to the NBC.

The board has chosen to continue paying staff, as they believe employees should not suffer a loss of wages due to unexpected business disruption caused by “false and defamatory attacks.”

The center apologized for any inconvenience the closing may have caused as it is one of the most popular tourist destinations for the Rio Grande Valley.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to members and visitors, many of whom plan trips months in advance, to experience this truly exceptional place. Marianna Trevino Wright, executive director of the National Butterfly Center

The organization thanked the community for their understanding during this “dark time.”

Reminding the community that like the butterfly the center will gain strength from this situation, adding a quote from an author.