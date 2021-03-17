‘Butterfly 2’: 300-acre wildfire burns in Brooks County

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — A 300-acre fire named ‘Butterfly 2’ burned Wednesday night in Brooks County, near Encino.

Firefighters are responding to the fire which as of 10:21 p.m. 10% is contained, according to Texas Wildfire’s website.

Texas A&M Forest Service resources were initially requested at approximately 4:00 p.m., according to a government fire website.

Numerous local fire departments are on scene engaging in suppression efforts. TFS is using heavy equipment to build containment lines around the fire starting at the heel of the fire and working up the flanks.

Last week, a fire named ‘Butterfly’ burned 387 acres a couple of miles North of Butterfly 2.

Courtesy: Texas A&M Forestry Service, Heather Gonzales Regional WUI Coordinate.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.