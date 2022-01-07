Businesses struggle to find workers as record number of people quit their jobs

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — People are leaving the workforce in record numbers. The jobs report released by the Labor Department showed 4.5 million people quit their jobs across the U.S. in November 2021.

This is taking an effect on many local businesses in the Rio Grande Valley, including Ricardo Cruz, owner of Build-A-Burger in Weslaco and Edinburg. He shares how challenging it’s been to maintain employees and hire new ones to fill their spots.

“We use social media to try and get the word out that we are here hiring and we’ve gotten very little response,” said Cruz.

While it’s been a struggle for many business owners like Cruz, specialists at Workforce Solutions said the RGV isn’t seeing a large impact like other states.

“We did see the unemployment rate increase but it was very marginal,” said Mike Gonzalez, Communication Specialist at Workforce Solutions.

Gonzalez added that in the month of November nearly 500 people lost their job, but said there’s been growth in other parts of the workforce.

“We just had a growth in our civilian labor force meaning people who qualify to enter the workforce so, those factors contributed to the increase that we saw this past November in some areas of the Rio Grande Valley,” said Gonzalez.

Owners like Cruz are just looking to attract new workers and get this business running, but understand the frustration for many other businesses.

“We do want to have more employees I mean that would be ideal. We understand the situation of a lot of businesses looking for employees,” said Cruz.

Workforce specialists tell us, the Texas Workforce Commission is extending their Service Industry Recovery Child Care Services, where parents can qualify for 12 months of free child care services.

More information can be found on their website.