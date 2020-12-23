Businesses in downtown Brownsville continue to suffer with travel restrictions in place

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – Small businesses located along Elizabeth street in the city of Brownsville hoped for sales to increase throughout this holiday season, but unfortunately that has not been the case.

Kids Club employee Mariela Salazar is one of many who feel fortunate to continue standing at Elizabeth street.

“We closed for approximately two months to see how things would go,” said Salazar. “Then we realized it wasn’t going well so we closed for another additional three months.”

Salazar said many businesses would open, but as time has gone by there has not been a point to do so.

“There’s a lot of people who have lost their jobs and are suffering economically,” she said. “Unfortunately it hit us very hard and a lot of stores nearby closed down.”

Like many throughout the pandemic, Salazar is hopeful that there will be a cure soon.

“My hopes are that all of this can come to and end, hope that there’s a cure soon, that the vaccine succeeds and fully works to help people so that everything can go back to normal because this change has been a drastic change in our lives,” she said.

As of now the government has extended travel restrictions up until the month of January, but many employees at Elizabeth street feel that those restrictions will last longer.

