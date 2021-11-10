Business owner discovers serial car burglar asleep in backseat, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man for a series of car burglaries and possession.

Isaias Najera burglarized five vehicles at the Frontage Autocomplex located at 1753 Garfield Street in Brownsville.

While entering the fifth vehicle, Najera fell asleep in the backseat of the car.

The owner of the auto complex arrived and discovered the vehicles had been broken into.

When examining the fifth vehicle he noticed Najera in the backseat asleep. The owner then called the Brownsville Police Department.

Officers woke the 25-year-old man up, where he then told police he simply needed a place to sleep and was not trespassing.

While conducting a custodial search, officers discovered Xanax along with other drug paraphernalia on Najera.

Najera was taken into custody on Tuesday and was arraigned for his offenses on Wednesday.

Najera is being charged with the following offenses: