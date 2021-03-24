Business is booming for tree maintenance companies with plants officially declared a loss after freeze

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — If your plants aren’t doing any better since February’s freeze, they can officially be declared lost.

Though devastating to home gardeners, another industry is reaping benefits: tree maintenance businesses.

Juan Guajardo, the owner of Juan Palmas Tree Service and Stump Grinding says he has been getting a large volume of calls, and getting to everyone may take a little time.

“We’re talking about five jobs a day,” he said. “The homes call us to cut their trees and we come quickly to do it to continue attending to all the people who need our service [translated from Spanish to English].”

He adds in the 10 years he’s been in business, it’s never been this busy.

While the work has really increased in the past few weeks, Guajardo says 2020 overall was a surprisingly good year for his business.

He gets jobs across the Rio Grande Valley and said the vast area has provided him with steady work throughout the past decade.

Though the pandemic negatively impacted most other industries, that wasn’t exactly the case for him.

“People started staying in their homes, and when they’re focused on their homes, they start to see their trees and plants like never before,” he said. “They never paid attention, but now with the pandemic and people staying home, they’re seeing their houses like ‘I’ve never seen it so ugly’.”

Once their flatbed is full, they go to this McAllen Composting Facility where the dead vegetation can be used to help give life to new plants.