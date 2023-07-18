HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — What is Business Immigration? According to Immigration attorney Belia Peña, it refers to businesses that are establishing themselves in the United States.

The businesses are trying to bring in foreign employees, or it can also refer to employers or companies that want to establish themselves or bring in investors.

The event, entitled Business Immigration 101, is designed for small business owners. In this session, discover the fundamentals of immigration law, business immigration, citizenship, family petitions, and much more.

Business Immigration 101 is set for 10 a.m. on July 19 at the RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce located at 801 East Fern, Suite 131 in McAllen.

To reserve your seat call 956-928-0060 or register online at www.rgvhcc.org.

