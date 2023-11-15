BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The much anticipated SpaceX test launch is set for the weekend and several businesses in Brownsville are expected to see an influx of visitors.

Families and visitors from all over with make their way to the Rio Grande Valley and particularly in Cameron County.

“We’re ready, Brownsville is ready, whenever we welcome all of these tourists,” Brownsville Convention & Visitors Bureau Manager Malinalli Montesam said.

The Brownsville Convention & Visitors bureau says lodging is almost at capacity and those numbers are expected to increase.

“Fortunately, right now we are seeing an increase we are at a 14% of approximately of our hotels are being sold out which is absolutely amazing,” Montesam said.

Officials say with the mass influx of visitors the launch will give Brownsville an economic boost — something local business owners are excited for.

“It’s amazing just that we can get this opportunity businesses are getting ready, they already know what they need for this launch and to prep all of the restaurants, businesses, retail stores, they know people are coming,” Montesam said.

Nolita NY pizza in Brownsville has been serving customers for almost a year. The owner, Jorge Ortiz, says having items ready for a busy weekend like the SpaceX launch is key.

“When people like that show up it brings a lot of business for us and everyone around us,” Ortiz said.

Leaders with Visit Brownsville says the last launch gave businesses a tremendous impact and are hoping for the same this weekend.

“We’re excited because it’s going to bring a lot of people and I know a lot of people usually from out of state come to downtown,” Ortiz said.