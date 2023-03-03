EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District will hold an emergency board meeting after a child was left behind at an elementary school.

ValleyCentral spoke with an Edinburg CISD official, who said the board meeting will be held at 12 p.m. Friday.

According to the officials, the child was left at Hargill Elementary School for about an hour on Thursday. Officials say the student fell asleep on the bus and woke up inside the bus after it was returned near the school.

The bus driver has since resigned, district officials said.

The student was reunited with their parents.

The board meeting will be livestreamed in this article.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.