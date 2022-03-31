HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A total of 150 counties in Texas have issued burn bans according to the Texas A&M Forest Service website. Two of the 4 counties that make up the Rio Grande Valley are on that list.

At this time, burn bans have been issued for Starr County and Cameron County.

Burns bans issued as of 3/31 at 3 p.m.

Neighboring counties Zapata, Jim Hogg and Brooks have also issued burn bans.

Over the past few days, several grass fires have been reported in Starr County and upper Hidalgo County areas.

No injuries have been reported, but temporary evacuations and road closures have been prompted due to the smoke and the moving fire.