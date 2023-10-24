RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Fire Department reminds residents there is still a burn ban in effect despite cooler weather.

The department announced the continuation of the ban after a major fire that occurred last week.

The Rio Grande City Fire Department responded to a house fire along FM 3167. Source: City of Rio Grande City.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of the entire RGC Fire Department & Emergency Management, as well as the La Rosita Volunteer Fire Department for their quick response to the fire on FM 3167,” said Fire Chief Manuel Muniz. “We are thankful to report no injuries were reported and continue to remind everyone about the burn ban in effect.”

According to the news release, burn bans are enacted at the county level based on local drought, wind, and other conditions, and the threat of wildfire. When enacted, they prohibit or restrict outdoor burning for public safety, including campfires and controlled burns.

Burn bans can remain in place even in cooler weather. Cooler weather may reduce the risk of wildfires, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that the risk has been eliminated completely, according to the release.

Visit the Rio Grande City website and social media for the most up-to-date information.