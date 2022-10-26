The Burlington storefront is shown Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Harlingen. (ValleyCentral)

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Off-price retailer Burlington is opening a store this week in Pharr.

To celebrate the occasion, the store will be donating $5,000 through AdoptAClassroom.org to a school in the PSJA Independent School District to celebrate the occasion.

The donation is intended to be used for school supplies at a select campus that will be surprised during Friday’s opening, store officials announced Wednesday in a news release.

The new retail location will have a grand-opening event at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at Pharr Town Center, 500 North Jackson Road in Pharr.