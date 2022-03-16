BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men accused of credit card abuse and burglary of a vehicle turned themselves in to Brownsville PD.

According to a post by Brownsville PD, Juan Jose Tamayo, 37, and Arturo Rubio, 24, turned themselves in to police on March 15.

On Feb. 13, a victim reported to police that someone had broken into their vehicle located at the 7500 block of N. Expressway Frontage Road. The suspects took the victim’s wallet from the vehicle, which contained money and credit cards.

On Feb. 16, agents from the Brownsville PD Auto Theft Unit went to a jewelry store and a shoe store in downtown Brownsville where the credit cards were used to make purchases. The agents were able to get information, including a name and phone number, of the suspect “from a raffle the suspect entered,” the post stated.

Agents were also able to obtain video surveillance that showed two suspects in the shoe store.

Agents then made contact with the suspects by contacting them over the phone, and warrants were issued for both of them. Tamayo and Rubio then turned themselves in.

They were charged with the following:

Juan Jose Tamayo:

Three counts of credit card abuse ($5,000 bond each)

Burglary of a motor vehicle ($5,000 bond)

Arturo Rubio: