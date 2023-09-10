BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody for allegedly breaking into a vehicle, Brownsville police said.

Arnoldo Pena, 32, was arrested on charges of burglary of a vehicle with two or more prior convictions, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, theft by possession, public intoxication, failure to identify/give false information, and theft of property, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

On Sept. 6, authorities responded to the 2100 block of International Boulevard regarding a follow-up on a vehicle burglary.

The victim told police several of her belongings, including her phone, had been stolen from her vehicle earlier that day. She added her phone was pin-pointing to the 1700 block of Garfield Street.

When officers arrived at the 1700 block of Garfield Street, they approached a man who identified himself as “Bernardo, ” later confirmed to be Pena.

Police said Pena appeared intoxicated, sitting on the side of the street with an unsteady balance while holding two phones in his hand.

One of the phones Pena had matched the description of the victim’s stolen phone.

“That phone then began to ring, and dispatch advised the officers that the victim was calling her phone,” Brownsville police said.

Pena was placed under arrest and officers found drug paraphernalia, cocaine and several keys to multiple vehicles in his possession.

Pena was booked at the Brownsville City Jail.

According to police, while in jail, authorities found Pena had several active warrants for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, evading arrest on foot, an accident involving damage to a vehicle, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Pena was issued a bond of $96,000.