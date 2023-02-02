HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in connection to the burglary of a vape store just outside of Harlingen’s city limits, according to Cameron County authorities.

Abelardo Pena Jr., 23, was arrested Monday after an investigation revealed he was a suspect in the Dec. 18 burglary of La Mexico Store, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The burglary resulted in the shattering of the front door of the business. When deputies arrived at the location, the store manager advised that several vape pens were missing and that the burglar took $700 worth of merchandize — and cost the store about $200 in damage to the doors.

Deputies were able to obtain video surveillance of the burglary and the video showed a man throwing a brick at the window before making entry into the store and taking the pens, authorities said.

Deputies identified the man in the video as Pena and charged him with burglary of a habitation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pena has been booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.