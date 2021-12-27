Bunk beds recalled after two year old found dead

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Angel Line, of Laurel Springs, New Jersey, announced a recall of about 39,900 bunk beds with angled ladders.

The bunk beds were recalled due to serious entrapment and strangulation hazards to children, according to CPSC.

A two-year-old boy from Columbus, Ohio died from the hazardous bunk bed when he was found unresponsive in a gap in the bed ladder in May of 2018.

The metal hook fastening the ladder to the top bunk bed frame can move away or detach from the bed frame when the ladder is lifted and create a gap of more than 3.5 inches between the ladder step and bed frame. Children can get trapped in that gap and be strangled to death, according to CPSC.

Three models of Angel Line Bunk Beds are included in this recall:

Fremont Twin over Twin Bunk Bed (Model Number: 71210-21, 71210-49 and 71210-67)

Creston Twin over twin Bunk Bed (Model Number: 71230-21, 71230-49 and 71230-75)

Brandon Twin over Full Bunk Bed (Model Number: 71420-21 and 71420-75)

The recalled bunk beds were sold online with Amazon, OJCommerce, Walmart, and Wayfair from March 2016 through June 2021 for between $180 to $330.

Customers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds, block children’s access to the bunk beds and contact Angel Line to receive a free repair kit with reinforcement brackets for the ladder.

Customers who paid for the bunk beds to be assembled when purchased will receive reimbursement for help with installing the repair kit if needed.