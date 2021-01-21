Bundled-up Bernie Sanders becomes viral meme– Gallery from around the Rio Grande Valley

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Senator Bernie Sanders once again made rounds on the Internet in the form of a meme.

The Vermont Senator was photographed cross-legged at the inauguration Wednesday. Dressed in his coat and mittens, seemingly unimpressed with his surroundings. The Internet noticed and is superimposing his image.

‘Sanders in mittens’ has gone viral in the same fashion before, after posting a video on Twitter asking for campaign donations. Mind you, wearing the same coat he was photographed.

Who could blame him? It was a chilly 42 degrees and gusty at the inauguration.

Senator Sander is appearing at places in the Rio Grande Valley, with many local businesses using the Senator for social media posts.

One placed Sanders at the pulga, another put him at New York Deli II.

Sanders has been in the political limelight for years . Most recently, he aimed for the White House in the 2020 Democratic primaries, which he lost to the eventual winner Biden.

But some Twitter users decided to whisk him to other moments in history.

If you’re wanting to place an image of Senator Sanders on your own background, a Twitter user made a website to help you out with that.