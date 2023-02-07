EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bullets were found in a locker at South Middle School, Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District said Tuesday.

According to the district, the situation was taken care of immediately and the student is facing administrative action.

The bullets were found by the teacher and was reported to administration, school district officials said.

“There was never any danger, there was never a threat,” the district told ValleyCentral on Tuesday. “There was never a gun. There was never a threat to the campus. There was nothing else found. It was taken care of immediately.”