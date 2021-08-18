Build-A-Bear debuts new ‘Awesome Opossum’

by: Victoria Lopez

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Build-A-Bear Workshop welcomed a new critter to their family, an “awesome Opossum” on Tuesday.

The cute critter that is “im-possum-ly soft” was announced on their social media account as a part of their Woodlands Friends series.

The stuffed Opossum is an online exclusive that features soft fur with a precious face no one could resist.

Build-A-Bear invites all to build their own marsupial.

The Woodland Friends Series as well features animals such as raccoons, fawns, foxes, and bears.

Want a Woodland Friend of your own? Click here to purchase.

