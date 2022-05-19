HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Build-A-Bear Workshop welcomed baby opossums to its Woodlands Friends series.

Announced Monday, the new lil’ critter is im-possum-ly adorable!

The stuffed plush is an online exclusive that features soft fur with a precious face no one could resist.

Build-A-Bear encouraged all to buy their opossum its own baby as the brand originally launched the “awesome Opossum” in August of 2021.

Courtesy: Build-A-Bear Workshop via Facebook

The Woodland Friends Series as well features animals such as raccoons, fawns, foxes, and bears.

Want a Woodland Friend of your own? Click here to purchase.