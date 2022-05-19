HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Build-A-Bear Workshop welcomed baby opossums to its Woodlands Friends series.
Announced Monday, the new lil’ critter is im-possum-ly adorable!
The stuffed plush is an online exclusive that features soft fur with a precious face no one could resist.
Build-A-Bear encouraged all to buy their opossum its own baby as the brand originally launched the “awesome Opossum” in August of 2021.
The Woodland Friends Series as well features animals such as raccoons, fawns, foxes, and bears.
Want a Woodland Friend of your own? Click here to purchase.