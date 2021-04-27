Budweiser to introduce the “Rally Buds”

SAN FRANCISCO — The Budweiser beer company is introducing the “Rally Buds”.
According to the company’s news release, since baseball fans hold many superstitions in the game, none are more popular than “rally caps” worn upside down when their team is behind.
This season Budweiser is putting that superstition in the hands of the fans watching from home. The new Rally Buds are limited-edition bottles with inverted labels featuring 12 Major League Baseball teams.
- New York Yankees
- Miami Marlins
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Chicago Cubs
- Cincinnati Reds
- Chicago White Sox
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Minnesota Twins
- Houston Astros
- Texas Rangers
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Los Angeles Dodgers
For the first time ever, Rally Buds are available in participating retail stores.