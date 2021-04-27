Budweiser to introduce the “Rally Buds”

SAN FRANCISCO — The Budweiser beer company is introducing the “Rally Buds”.

According to the company’s news release, since baseball fans hold many superstitions in the game, none are more popular than “rally caps” worn upside down when their team is behind.

This season Budweiser is putting that superstition in the hands of the fans watching from home. The new Rally Buds are limited-edition bottles with inverted labels featuring 12 Major League Baseball teams.

New York Yankees

Miami Marlins

Tampa Bay Rays

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Chicago White Sox

St. Louis Cardinals

Minnesota Twins

Houston Astros

Texas Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers



Budweiser’s Astros and Rangers Rally Buds.

For the first time ever, Rally Buds are available in participating retail stores.