HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over the last couple of years, Buckner Children and Family Services have successfully rallied the Rio Grande Valley community to raise thousands of shoes that have been sent around the world.

Criselda Cuevas, Director of Administration and Operations, Buckner Rio Grande Valley stopped by the ValleyCentral Studios to discuss its shoe donation drive.

Shoes are being collected through April 27, and many local businesses, organizations, and churches are already serving as drop-off locations. Shoes collected during the drive will provide hope for children living in orphanages and impoverished communities where Buckner serves.

All donated shoes and socks for children and teens must be brand new due to customs regulations. The greatest needs are boys’ sizes 1-5 and girls’ 4-5, but donations of all sizes are accepted. Cash donations are also accepted and will help provide new shoes as well as cover distribution costs.

“I am excited by all the organizations that have already signed up to help collect shoes in the Valley,” said Cuevas. “There is still time to join our community shoe drive. Organizations who would like to help collect shoes to impact the lives of children can visit our website to learn more.”

Organizations with collection boxes for this year’s drive include Security First, Maximus, Inc., Edward Jones, Easter Seals, Bob Clark Social Services Center, UTRGV Beta Alpha Psi, El Centro Cultural – La Esperanza Center, and Expeditors, Inc.

On the last day of the drive, April 27, partners will drop off the collected shoes and socks at the Rio Grande Valley Children’s Home.

They will be transported to the Buckner Center for Humanitarian Aid to be sorted and shipped.

Cuevas also states that those interested in becoming drop-off locations may email her at ccuevas@buckner.org.

For a list of drop-off locations or to find out how to become a drop-off location, visit https://www.buckner.org/shoe-drives/rgv-shoe-drive.